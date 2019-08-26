'Building permits won't stop the next murder'

Har Hevron Regional Council Head Yochai Demeri on Monday afternoon praised Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's decision to approve the construction of 300 homes in the town of Dolev, but warned that construction is not enough.

"Building permits after the murder and capturing the terrorists are important and praiseworthy activities," Demeri said. "But they cannot stop the next murder."

"A right-wing government needs to develop Judea and Samaria and apply sovereignty, not just after murder but because that's the truth. And in order to deter the next terrorists, we need to immediately advance a decision to deport the families of terrorists, because only true deterrence will be able to stop the chain of terror attacks.

"I call on the Prime Minister: The same determination you show against the head of the snake in Iran, show to all its emissaries in Gaza, in Hevron, and in Ramallah," Demeri added.

Traditionally, after every lethal terror attack, activists demand approval to construct more homes in Judea and Samaria. The government usually approves new construction, though for less housing units than the activists demanded.

On Friday, Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists murdered 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother, as the family hiked near the Dolev-area Ein Bubin spring.