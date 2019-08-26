Trump: We may release Mideast peace plan before Israeli election

President Trump hints that long-awaited peace plan could be published before Israel's upcoming Knesset election.

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his administration may release the much-anticipated Middle East peace plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century”, before Israel’s next Knesset election, slated for September 17th.

Speaking at the G-7 conference in Biarritz, France, President Trump said he may release the plan prior to Israel’s 22nd Knesset election, which is set to be held just months after its 21st election this April.

The US had previously committed to holding off on publishing the plan until after Israel’s April election and the formation of a new government.

On Monday, however, President Trump appeared ready to release the plan before Israel’s second election of 2019.

The president also expressed optimism that the Palestinian Authority will return to the negotiating table, despite the PA’s vows not to accept the US-backed peace plan.

Trump said that the PA would ultimately join US-brokered talks in order to receive funding from the US.

“I think that the Palestinians are interested in getting US money again, and to sign on to a deal,” Trump said at the G-7 conference.

“I think that Israel is also interested in a peace deal.”

The US has already released the economic portion of its peace deal at a workshop in Bahrain in June.

The political portion of the deal, however, remains a closely-guarded secret, with only a handful of senior US officials, including envoy Jason Greenblatt and White House advisor Jared Kushner privy to the entire peace plan.