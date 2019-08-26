Israeli Arabs indicted for attempted honor killing of gay teen

Three Arab men charged in connection with stabbing attack on gay Israeli Arab teen in apparent honor killing attempt.

Three Israeli Arab men from northern Israel were indicted in Tel Aviv Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a gay teenager in Tel Aviv last month, in what was an apparent attempted honor killing.

Last month, a 16-year-old Israeli Arab boy was stabbed and seriously wounded just outside of the Beit Dror gay youth hostel in Tel Aviv.

The teen told emergency first responders that he had been attacked by his older brother, who apparently targeted the teen because of his sexual orientation.

Four days later, two of the teen’s older brothers turned themselves in to police.

The victim’s two brothers, ages 23 and 27, were charged Sunday with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the July 26th stabbing, along with aggravated assault and making threats, in connection with previous incidents. The names of the two suspects remain under a court-imposed gag order to protect the identity of the victim.

A third suspect, 24-year-old Jamal Cnaani, was also charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the planned honor killing.

According to the indictment, once the two older brothers had discovered that the victim was in a homosexual relationship with another youth, they threatened to murder him if he did not break off the relationship.

The two older brothers also physically abused the victim, beating and kicking him, and in at least one instance, beat him to the point where he lost consciousness.

The brothers also kidnapped the teen on one occasion in May of this year when he attempted to flee and seek assistance from the police.

A month later, the teen managed to escape his home and move to the Beit Dror hostel in Tel Aviv.

In July, after locating their younger brother, the two older brothers conspired with Cnaani to kill their brother by stabbing him to death.