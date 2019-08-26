After rocket attacks, Israel cuts fuel imports into Gaza

PM Netanyahu allows Qatari money into Gaza, halves amount of diesel fuel allowed into the terrorist-controlled enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is also serving as Israel's Defense Minister, decided to reduce by half the amount of fuel transferred to Gaza, beginning Monday morning, Israel Hayom reported.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Kamil Abu Rukun said the move was intended to reduce Gaza's supply of electricity.

Diesel fuel is brought into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

Last week, Lebanon's Al Akhbar newspaper quoted a Hamas source who claimed that the terror groups have sent a clear message saying that if Israel does not allow the Qatari money into Gaza each month and increase the electricity it supplies to the terrorist-run enclave, Hamas will escalate the security conflict.

Qatar's envoy to Gaza, Mohammed al-Emadi, arrived in Gaza over the weekend to supervise the distribution of $30 million in cash which has country has agreed to transfer to the Hamas-controlled enclave.

The grant is intended to help pay for the purchase of diesel fuel for Gaza's electricity plant, which provides electricity to the area. In addition, 100,000 poor families received $100 each to purchase food.

According to Israel Hayom, the distribution occurs at branches of the Post Office Bank, and goes according to a list of names approved by Qatar and Israel. Recipients are identified by identity card and fingerprints.

Arab media outlets reported that Israel allowed the Qatari funds into Gaza on condition that there be quiet, at least until after Israel's September 17 elections. However, the reports noted that Hamas and the other terror groups in Gaza refused Israel's demand.

On Sunday night, IDF forces attacked two terror targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire from Gaza Sunday evening.