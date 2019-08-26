IDF unveils information about terrorists who were eliminated while trying to carry out drone attack.

The two terrorists on the flight to Iran

The IDF on Monday morning unveiled new details about two of the terrorists who were eliminated in Syria while trying to carry out a drone attack planned and led by Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The two terrorists are 23-year-old Hasan Yousif Zbib and 22-year-old Yasir Ahmad Dahir, from the villages of Nabatieh and Blida in Lebanon.

The terrorists have been in Iran a number of times in recent years, where they have undergone training by the Quds Force to operate unmanned aerial vehicles.

The IDF posted pictures of their flights to Iran, on the Iranian Mahan Air, for training purposes.

The terrorists have been operating in recent weeks as part of the Shiite militia, under the command of the Quds Force, to carry out a drone attack against targets in Israel. Both were eliminated by Israel Air Force jets in Syria.

On Sunday, Soleimani threatened Israel on Twitter in response to the thwarting of the Iranian drone attack.

“These insane operations will surely be the last steps of the Zionist regime,” he wrote.

Also on Sunday, the IDF released footage from an attempted drone attack by Iranian-linked terrorists in southern Syria.

In the video, Iranian Quds Force members can be seen carrying one of the drones from the failed attack from its planned launch site adjacent to the Syrian village of Arneh.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday that Israel held Soleimani personally responsible for the planned attack on northern Israel over the weekend, adding that the attack would have included multiple unmanned warplanes against multiple targets in Israel.