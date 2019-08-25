Benny Gantz: 'I'll appoint an Arab minister'

Activists of the Standing Together organization met on Sunday morning with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz outside his home.

Maor Tzemach, chairman of the "Lach, Yerushalayim" (For You, Jerusalem) organization, which promotes Israeli sovereignty over all parts of Jerusalem, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the encounter.

Tzemach said that the Standing Together organization is "an extremist and radical organization aimed at transforming the state of Israel from a Jewish and democratic state to a state of all citizens. It's supported by foreign funds and is a partner in almost every protest against the government. It's associated with the purple signs seen at the Ethiopian protests."

Tzemach emphasizes that "their goal is to change the governmental structure of Israel," as they themselves say in their publications, writing that their goal is to bring the right-wing government to an end. "They controlled the Ethiopian protests. It was their post that shocked everyone - comparing the Ethiopian who was killed to a terrorist in Issawiya."



Tzemach said regarding the organization's meeting with Gantz: "This morning [Sunday] they arrived at Benny Gantz's house and met over a cup of coffee outside his house. One of the promises he made them was the appointment of an Arab minister, which in itself can be debated whether or not it is true but he noted that it may be a minister from the existing lists. That's what they report on their site."

Tzemach mentioned that many Blue and White members came out against Ayman Odeh's statement that he would be part of the left-leaning bloc coalition. "A statement like this that he would appoint an Arab minister from within or without the Arab lists says that Gantz sees the Joint List, which also includes Balad, a radical Islamic list, and people like Ahmed Tibi, as a legitimate list."

Standing Together didn't seem to be satisfied with mere promises, writing after the encounter that "an Arab-Jewish partnership is the only way to bring about real change, social justice and peace. Gantz, decide: either you're a leader for partnership and peace or you're a loser."

Tzemach believes that Standing Together is trying to cause controversy between the various Blue and White factions, saying "they have nothing holding them together except the desire to end the right-wing rule," while at the same time calling on the Israeli right to wake up to Gantz's intentions for the day after elections. "As an organization dedicated to preserving Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem and in general, we are calling on our right-wing brothers to come together and fight for our home."

In a post published by Standing Together following the meeting with Gantz, they wrote, "It is still not enough. The Arab public is an integral part of the state's citizens and we are not satisfied with the effort. We require the Arab public to be included in any future government. Gantz, you have taken an important step. It's time for an additional step."