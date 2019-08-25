Lebanon: Israel 'aggression' a 'threat to regional stability'

Lebanese PM says UAVs that allegedly fell over Beirut are "blatant attack on Lebanon's sovereignty."

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday condemned Israel allegedly sending UAVs that fell over southern Beirut as a "blatant attack on Lebanon's sovereignty."

"This new aggression... forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension," he said in a statement.

Hariri also charged that it was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that in 2006 called for an "end to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel."

Lebanon's army on Sunday said two drones that came down over terror group Hezbollah's stronghold in south Beirut were Israeli.

"Two drones belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace (at dawn)... over the southern suburbs of Beirut. The first fell while the second exploded in the air causing material damage," an army statement said.

Earlier, Hezbollah claimed one of two drones that came down was rigged with explosives and caused damage to its media center.

"The first drone fell without causing damage while the second one was laden with explosives and exploded causing huge damage to the media center," Hezbollah spokesman Mohamed Afif told AFP.

The early morning incident came hours after Israel launched air strikes in neighboring Syria.