Iran denies its forces were attacked in Syria

Iran claims Israel, US do not have the strength to damage Iranian targets in Syria after Israel says it foiled drone attack.

A senior Revolutionary Guards official denied Sunday that Israeli air strikes damaged Iranian targets in Syria.

At the same time, the Lebanese Shiite terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed that an Israeli UAV fell in Beirut and that another exploded.

"It's a lie," said Mohsen Reza, a Revolutionary Guards official, "Israel and the US do not have the strength to attack Iranian bases, and none of them have been harmed."

The IDF stated earlier that it had carried out multiple strikes against Iranian targets outside Damascus following Intelligence that Iran was planning to launch armed drones at northern Israel.

The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last few days.



The thwarted attack included plans to launch a number of armed drones intended to be used to strike Israeli sites.