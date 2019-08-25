Condition of bombing vitims improves

Rabbi Shnerb, son Dvir see improvement in their condition after being injured in bomb blast which killed daughter Rina.

Dr. Akiva Nachshon, a senior physician in the general intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, provided an update on the condition of Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his son Dvir, who were injured in a terrorist bombing attack on Friday.

"The condition of Eitan, the father, is good. It is defined as light currently. He will be taken for surgery in the next few hours," Dr. Nahcshon said.

"The son's condition has also improved, and is now defined as mild to moderate. He should also be taken for surgery in the next few hours.

Rabbi Shnerb's daughter Rina was killed in the terrorist attack at the Ein Bubin spring, which the family had visited on Friday.

Earlier, Rabbi Shnerb said that his daughter had been killed instantly. "She was peaceful and we could say goodbye to her. It took a long time for them to get to us. I said that the best thing to do with be to use the longest tzizit tassle as a tourniquet to stop Dvir's bleeding. In the ambulance we were told that was what saved him. Obviously, G-d saved him. Rina absorbed all of the explosion to save us."