Terror attack thwarted in Binyamin

Civilian security guard notices suspicious Arab near Psagot in Binyamin region. IDF force finds knife on his person.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

The knife that was found
The knife that was found
IDF spokesperson

A short time ago, IDF soldiers arrested a Palestinian Arab who aroused the suspicions of a civilian security guard near the community of Psagot in the Binyamin region.

An IDF check found a knife on his person.

He was taken for interrogation.

Tags:knife, Psagot



top