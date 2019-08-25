Tags:Avraham Fried
Watch: Avraham Fried rehearses with symphony
Jewish music singer rehearses with Rishon Letzion symphony ahead of performance tonight at Sultan's Pool in Jerusalem.
Fried at rehearsal
Screenshot
|
MainAll NewsMusic & EntertainmentWatch: Avraham Fried rehearses with symphony
Watch: Avraham Fried rehearses with symphony
Jewish music singer rehearses with Rishon Letzion symphony ahead of performance tonight at Sultan's Pool in Jerusalem.
Fried at rehearsal
Screenshot
Tags:Avraham Fried
top