Ya'alon: Deterrence not achieved with money

Former defense minister slams government policy on terror. "I was offended in the name of the state of Israel from Sinwar's statements."

Former Defense Minister and senior "Blue and White" list member MK Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon attacked the government's policy against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip amid the escalation in the south.

"I was offended in the name of the state of Israel from Sinwar's statements that if he was not given money he would cause an escalation," Ya'alon said in an interview with Reshet Bet in response to a statement by the Gaza Hamas leader.

"Deterrence is not achieved with the help of money," Ya'alon warned in an attack on Netanyahu, citing the government's agreement to allow funds into the Gaza Strip a number of times in the past year.

Later, Ya'alon attacked the Israeli decision to take immediate and official responsibility for the attack in Syria last night, which according to IDF reports was intended to thwart an attack planned by the Iranian Quds Force.

"We have done a lot of this kind of thing, we didn't run to tell people and we took responsibility. Lately, this too is being used for political purposes, and for that I am sorry," he said.