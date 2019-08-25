PM Netanyahu: Iran has no immunity anywhere

Netanyahu responds to the thwarting of an Iranian drone attack on Israel and quotes sages: 'If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the thwarting of an Iranian drone attack on Israel. "In a major operational effort, we have thwarted an attack against Israel by the Iranian Quds force and Shi'ite militias".

"I reiterate: Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression. 'If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.'

"I have directed that our forces be prepared for any scenario. We will continue to take determined and responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel."