Condition of teenage ramming victim improves

Condition Nahum Nevies, who was rammed by a terrorist last week, improves slightly.

The condition of Nahum Nevies, the 17-year-old victim of last Friday's ramming attack, improved slightly.

The attack occurred as Nevies and his 19-year-old sister Noam made their way to the bus stop at the Elazar Junction. Noam suffered light to moderate injuries, while Nahum suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage.

An off-duty police officer who saw the attack shot and eliminated the terrorist as he attempted to exit his vehicle.

On Friday, just before Shabbat (Sabbath) began, the dean of Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, who is of the priestly tribe, visited Nahum to give him a blessing.

The family has asked the public to pray for the recovery of Nahum Elimelech Rafael ben (son of - ed.) Zehava Rivka.