Supermarket employee who abused Jew 'sorry' about what happened

A Muslim Arab "Shufersal" supermarket employee who abused a Jewish colleague apologized for his actions.

The Arab employee, who works at the Gush Etzion supermarket, explained the background behind the footage, which showed him abusing a haredi colleague with special needs. In the footage, the Arab can be seen tying the Jew's hands and stomach with saran wrap, slapping his face, and insulting him.

"I'm talking because of the video," the Arab employee said. "You're not saying it right. It wasn't on purpose like you're talking about, a Jew and an Arab. We're friends, we've been working at the store for five years. It's not like you said, that I hit him - G-d forbid."

"They thought I did it on purpose but there are cameras all over the store - why would I hit him if there are cameras in the store? I apologize for what happened."

The footage, published Thursday, angered social media users, who called for a boycott of the store and to cancel memberships.

The video has since been removed.

The Arab employee has been called for a hearing, after which he is expected to be fired.

Israel Police have opened an investigation.