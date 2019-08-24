Anti-Semitic shirt on sale on Amazon

Shirts bearing iconic photographs of the Holocaust of a man being shot to death while perched over a mass grave are sold on Amazon UK.

Shirts bearing a well-known photograph of a Jew during the Holocaust were being sold by Amazon UK, according to journalist Elad Simchayoff in a Mako report on Saturday night.

The shirts - sold as T-shirts and sweatshirts - bear the photograph of a Jewish man near the town of Vinnitsa who is about to be shot dead by a member of Einsatzgruppe D during the Holocaust. The man is perched over a pit full of dead bodies as the Nazi points his gun at his head, while many other Nazis stand behind him watching.

The photograph called The Last Jew in Vinnitsa has become symbolic of the Holocaust and has been including in many Holocaust exhibits and books.

Following an inquiry by Channel 12 News, the product was removed. Amazon UK states that it was unaware the product was being sold and has initiated an investigation.