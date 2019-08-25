Hamas working to bring explosives engineers into Judea & Samaria

Palestinian Authority sources say Hamas trains terrorists over the internet, youth see Gaza as a model of success.

Palestinian Authority (PA) security sources told Kan News that for over a year, Hamas has been expending great effort to bring explosive engineers into Judea and Samaria.

The sources did not rule out the possibility that Hamas has already managed to bring an engineer into Judea and Samaria, but emphasized that they are not aware of such success.

According to the sources, Hamas does not just train activists via the internet, but also provides knowledge and training to its supporters and activists outside Israel.

These activists left Judea and Samaria claiming to be students or were recruited while studying abroad. They are then sent to Judea and Samaria.

The report said that the sources see a growing trend in which Arab youth in Judea and Samaria - both from Hamas and Fatah - see Gaza as a successful model of how to tie Israel's hands by force, and are working to copy the strategies in Judea and Samaria.

"These youth see how Israel surrenders to Hamas and transfers money to it, while Israel drains the Palestinian Authority's funds, despite the security cooperation," the report said.