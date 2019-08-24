Liberman: 'Intolerable that Smotrich is part of the cabinet'

'If PM Netanyahu doesn't have 61 MKs supporting him, Likud will replace him,' Yisrael Beytenu chairman says.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Saturday slammed Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina), saying it is "intolerable" that he serve on the cabinet.

"It's intolerable that he continues to be a cabinet member," Liberman said.

He also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the upcoming elections: "There was always the option to ask someone else to form the coalition, but he decided to dissolve the Knesset."

Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party voted in favor of the dissolution, and his party's insistence on passing the Draft Law as is led to an impasse with the Knesset's haredi parties, leaving the would-be coalition one MK short of a government.

Liberman, however, believes that the Likud party has other candidates worthy of serving as prime minister, in addition to Netanyahu: "If he doesn't have 61 [MKs] who recommend him to the President, it's obvious that the next day, he'll be replaced."

"I don't see the polls published Friday, because my wife is completely religious and on Friday evening we make kiddush and read the weekly Torah portion."