Gantz: Our partners recognize Israel as a Jewish state

'We will only sit with people who recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,' Blue and White's Benny Gantz says.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz spoke with Israel's "Meet the Press" program about whether he would form a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"We are going to win the elections, call for unity with the Likud with us in the lead, create a central bloc - we can call on the relevant partners and create a unity government with a wide base," he said.

However, he rejected the idea that Netanyahu would serve as a minister in his government, explaining that "Netanyahu has a hearing in October, there's a ruling that he can't serve as a minister with an indictment. I hope the country doesn't get to that. I'm going to create a government that will serve all of Israel's citizens - Jews and Arabs."

Regarding Joint Arab List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh's offer and the cold shoulder his party has given it, Gantz said: "We will set only with people who recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, and it seems to me that there are some who won't allow that issue."

Regarding his discussions with Yisrael Beytenu MK Avigdor Liberman, he said: "We are talking with all the parties, on different levels. We're neighbors in the Knesset. I won't discuss all the talks there have been - we've sat and talked about how we see the situation, it was nice, there's a lot in common."

