Gantz: Our partners recognize Israel as a Jewish state

'We will only sit with people who recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,' Blue and White's Benny Gantz says.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz spoke with Israel's "Meet the Press" program about whether he would form a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"We are going to win the elections, call for unity with the Likud with us in the lead, create a central bloc - we can call on the relevant partners and create a unity government with a wide base," he said.

However, he rejected the idea that Netanyahu would serve as a minister in his government, explaining that "Netanyahu has a hearing in October, there's a ruling that he can't serve as a minister with an indictment. I hope the country doesn't get to that. I'm going to create a government that will serve all of Israel's citizens - Jews and Arabs."

Regarding Joint Arab List Chairman MK Ayman Odeh's offer and the cold shoulder his party has given it, Gantz said: "We will set only with people who recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, and it seems to me that there are some who won't allow that issue."

Regarding his discussions with Yisrael Beytenu MK Avigdor Liberman, he said: "We are talking with all the parties, on different levels. We're neighbors in the Knesset. I won't discuss all the talks there have been - we've sat and talked about how we see the situation, it was nice, there's a lot in common."