Shaked: 'My connection to Religious Zionism is beyond words'

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked wrote on Facebook on Saturday night: "Exactly 90 years after the 1929 massacres, Arabs murdered a Jewish teenager while on a hike near a spring with her father."

"Rina Shnerb choose to be a counselor far from her home, helping immigrants and families in crisis. A sweet girl from a wonderful sector who used all her energy for the Jewish people.

"It's not a secret that I'm deeply connected to Religious Zionism. It's a connection that's beyond words. For me to stand and represent this precious community, knowing they chose me to take part in their leadership despite the fact that I didn't grow up as one of them, is a great privilege and special responsibility.

"I see the pain of the Sorek family and the wonderful Shnerb family. I hear their words and know how far the story of Religious Zionists is from the way they are portrayed in the media.

"How much love there is for others in this sector. How many good deeds. How much courage. And unfortunately, in these days - how much pain."