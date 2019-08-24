Manhunt for Dolev terrorist continues

The IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Israeli Police forces continue to pursue the terrorists who on Friday carried out a terror attack near Dolev, southwest of Ramallah, the IDF said.

The attack left 17-year-old Rina Shnerb dead, and wounded her father, Rabbi Eitan, and her brother, Dvir Haim.

The terrorists, who used a homemade explosive device, escaped the scene in a car. Investigators are still working to determine whether the terrorists threw the explosive device at the Shnerb family, or planted it on the path near them.



As part of the ongoing pursuit, the troops apprehended a number of suspects and transferred them to security forces for further questioning.



Earlier on Saturday, Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig. Gen. Eran Niv and Commanding Officer of the "Efraim" Regional Brigade Col. Yiftach Norkin assessed the situation together with senior Shabak officials.