Poll: 56 seats for the right, 54 for center-left

42% say Netanyahu is most suitable to be PM, only 29% believe Gantz would be the most suitable candidate.

A new poll published by Channel 12 News on Friday finds just slight changes in the seat distribution ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections.

Likud and Blue and White each win 30 seats in the poll, followed by the Joint List and Yamina, each of which has 11 seats. Yisrael Beytenu follows with 10 seats.

United Torah Judaism retains its power with 8 seats, and Shas immediately follows with 7 seats. The Democratic Union also has 7 seats. Labor-Gesher closes out the list of parties passing the electoral threshold, with 6 seats.

Otzma Yehudit and Zehut fail to pass the electoral threshold, with 2.3% and 1.9% of support, respectively.

The right-wing-haredi bloc has 56 seats, according to this poll, compared to the center-left bloc which has 54 seats.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is still viewed as the best fit for Prime Minister, with 42% of those surveyed saying he is the best candidate for the role. 29% of respondents said Benny Gantz would be the most suitable candidate for Prime Minister. However, more than a fifth of those surveyed responded that they did not know who is best suited for the job.

The poll also reveals that the public views Gideon Sa'ar as Netanyahu’s successor as leader of the Likud. 29% see Sa’ar as Netanyahu's successor, with Yuli Edelstein (9%), Gilad Erdan and Miri Regev (6% each) and Yisrael Katz (5%) following Sa’ar. However, 29% of those surveyed did not know who is most suitable to succeed Netanyahu as number 1 on the Likud list.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)