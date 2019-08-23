Jewish leaders condemn terror attack near Dolev

Arthur Stark, Chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, condemned Friday’s terrorist attack near the Ein Bubin spring next to Dolev in the Binyamin region.

“The Conference of Presidents strongly condemns the vicious terrorist attack today at the Bubin spring that took the life of 17-year old Rina Shnerb and wounded her brother, Dvir Shnerb, and father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb,” said Stark and Hoenlein in a statement.

“This is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks, including car rammings, assaults, and stabbings. It is imperative that the Palestinian Authority extends its full security cooperation and provides the funding to security forces whose salaries have been cut, disincentivizing them. There must be decisive actions to stem the terrorism and the international community must be heard from, especially those who are so quick to criticize Israel for trying to protect its citizens,” they added.

“This vicious act, using an explosive device, comes a day after President Abbas once again reasserted his commitment to the ‘pay to slay’ program, rewarding those engaged in the kinds of terror attacks witnessed today and in recent days and inciting further outrages by providing lifetime funding for the perpetrators or their families.”

“We pray for the speedy recovery of Rabbi Eitan and Dvir Shnerb and send condolences to the family and friends of Rina Shnerb,” concluded Stark and Hoenlein.

