US ambassador: No words to describe the sadness

US ambassador to Israel David Friedman condemns terrorist attack in which 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was murdered.

US ambassador to Israel David Friedman condemned Friday’s terrorist attack near the Ein Bubin spring next to Dolev in the Binyamin region, in which 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was murdered.

“Heartbroken and outraged by the brutal terrorist attack in Dolev that left a 17 year old girl dead and her father and brother seriously injured. No words to describe the sadness of the moment as we grieve and pray for the injured to recover. May they receive God’s blessings,” he tweeted.

Earlier, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt also responded to the murderous attack.

"Another savage attack by Palestinian terrorists kills an Israeli teenager enjoying time with her family. This isn’t the path to peace, just endless suffering. May her memory be a blessing. Our prayers are with her family especially her father & brother also wounded in the attack," tweeted Greenblatt.

Rina, her father Rabbi Eitan (46), and brother Dvir Haim (19) were hiking Friday morning at the Ein Bubin spring when a homemade explosive device detonated, injuring the three of them.

Rabbi Eitan immediately called for medical aid, and began working to resuscitate his daughter. However, he was unsuccessful and soon turned to help his son, removing his own tzitzit to create a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding caused by the bits of shrapnel which had entered Dvir's arm.

When MDA paramedics arrived at the scene, they transferred Rabbi Eitan and Dvir to the IDF helicopters which brought them to Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. However, they were forced to declare Rina dead at the scene.

