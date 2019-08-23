Danon to Security Council: Condemn the murder of Rina Shnerb

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sent UN Security Council President Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka a letter on Friday to demand the condemnation of the late Rina Shnerb's murder in a terrorist attack near Dolev.

Ambassador Danon emphasized the Palestinian Authority’s (PA') responsibility, saying that, this attack, "like so many others conducted by Palestinians, was intentionally aimed at innocent Israeli civilians" and it is "being glorified in Palestinian social media. The Palestinian Authority (PA) is directly responsible for this attack, a result of the Palestinians’ ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing their youth to kill Jews throughout Israel. The PA glorifies terrorists, rewarding their horrific actions with guaranteed salaries and renaming streets, schools and town squares in their honor."

Danon added, "The international community must join Israel in our struggle against terrorism; this is the most justified fights. The international community needs to join it and not only condemn the murder but also the culture of incitement and salaries to murderers."

Shnerb, 17, was killed when an explosive device detonated Friday morning near the Ein Bubin spring next to town of Dolev. Her father and brother were injured in the attack.

Ein Bubin is also called "Danny's Spring," after Danny Gonen, a Lod resident who was murdered there several years ago by a terrorist.

