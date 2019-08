Is the cause of some Jews' self-hatred the result of millennium of persecutions?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the differences and similarities of self-hating Jews resulting from the so-called ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ caused by thousands of years of the worst persecutions and the often-observed clinical abused child/victim dynamics.

Suggestions are made as to what to do about it all.