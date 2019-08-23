Yamina to Netanyahu: 'Jewish blood has become worthless'

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina), who also serves as a member of the cabinet, responded Friday morning to the terror attack near the Binyamin-region town of Dolev.

In the attack, an explosive device detonated, wounding a father and two of his children. Two of the victims - the father and his 20-year-old son - were very seriously injured, while the third - an 18-year-old young woman - was critically injured.

"While we are busy with Iran and the Gaza border, precious Jews are injured every week in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich said. "This must end. Mr. Prime Minister, it's time to charge a price. Terrorists receive support from the Palestinian Authority, are considered heroes in their communities, and receive good conditions in jail.

"The Palestinian Authority, which incites to terror, must be disbanded, and we must put an end to their hope and begin taking responsibility and applying sovereignty to all areas of Judea and Samaria. We need to adopt the recommendations of the committee which Public Security Minister [Gilad] Erdan created, and worse the terrorists' conditions in jail.

"We must immediately replace the checkpoints in Judea and Samaria. The Arabs' quality of life is not worth a single one of us killed. The blood of our brothers and sisters, children and parents, is screaming from the depths of the earth, and this cannot continue."

MK Moti Yogev (Yamina), who is a resident of Dolev, said: "Jews come to that place to find water and life, while bad Arabs go there searching for death. In order to end the wave of terror attacks, save lives, and add life, we need to strengthen our control over Judea and Samaria, harm the terror leaders in a way that will deter them, and strengthen the Jewish settlement."

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) said: "The horrific terror attack in Binyamin this morning is a crime which demands a response. I trust that the security forces will locate the terrorists soon and elimiante them. Unlike our enemies, our response is to add life. The true response is construction and creation."

"The Education Ministry headed by me will advance the plans to expand trips in Judea and Samaria, and we will demand that in place of the destruction there will be construction - immediate approval of construction plans in Judea and Samaria. I wish a quick recovery to the injured and support the security forces and residents of Judea and Samaria."

Yamina MK Ofir Sofer said: "The recent and difficult chain of events obligates us to change our policies and act harshly against terrorism. We must destroy the terrorists' homes immediately and effectively. We must also destroy the homes of terrorists who only caused injury, not deaths. I call on the Prime Minister and Defense Minister to act harshly with the terrorists and their accomplices in general, and especially in the jails."

A spokesperson for Yamina said: "Jewish blood is not worthless. This policy of accepting murderous terror attacks must end. Whether it's on the Gaza border or in Judea and Samaria - the terrorists do not rest, and Israel accepts it. This is an untenable situation and we must put an end to it: by going back to the eliminations, by placing checkpoints, by destroying terrorists' homes, and by applying sovereignty - today."