Likud MK: I keep Shabbat fully, but I'm not religious

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) observes Shabbat (the Sabbath) fully, but is not religious, Israel Hayom reported.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Sa'ar said that he has observed Shabbat since his son David was born.

"In Acre, they offered to host me at a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) event and said I could walk and they would not use a microphone, but I didn't go. I fully observe Shabbat. I define myself as traditional, because I can't define myself as religious. I keep certain things, but I'm not a religious person. I'm connected to tradition."

Last week, Sa'ar attended the funeral of kabbalist Rabbi Haim Cohen, who was also known as "the milkman."

"I was very close to him, we spent dozens of hours together. He had an amazing way of seeing things," Sa'ar said.

"In my consciousness, I'm 100% Jewish. Jewish and Zionist. It's important to me that children receive some of that. My son knows that on Shabbat he walks, he doesn't ride. He knows what kiddush is, we do kiddush at home. And he absorbs a lot of things about the holidays."

When asked for his opinion on opening supermarkets on Shabbat, Sa'ar responded: "There's a difference between places of entertainment, which need to be open, and places of business, where, if we don't set specific criteria, with our own hands we'll turn Shabbat into a weekday in the State of Israel. Just like I oppose restricting a person's options for entertainment on his day of rest based on his lifestyle, I think that it's dangerous to completely cancel the day of rest."

Regarding public transportation on Shabbat, Sa'ar said: "You can't take topics that are connected to Shabbat, such as work, soccer, transportation, and supermarkets, and fight over them. We need to make a broad social agreement which will last for years and create a new social consensus on the subject of Shabbat."