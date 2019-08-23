Users on white nationalist site mock Jews' appearance

Photos of several students and professors from Brandeis University, which has Jewish roots, were posted to a white nationalist and anti-Semitic website.

The photos were posted on the Vanguard News Network Forum, in a thread that mocked Jews’ for their appearance, the Associated Press reported. There are hundreds of other images posted in the thread.

The incident is under investigation by Brandeis safety officials, according to the report.

The university said in a letter addressed to the campus community that it does not believe that there is a threat to campus safety or to the people in the photos.

Brandeis University “was founded in 1948 by the American Jewish community at a time when Jews and other ethnic and racial minorities, and women, faced discrimination in higher education,” according to its website. It also says that the university “is animated by a set of values that are rooted in Jewish history and experience.”