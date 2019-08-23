Poll: Right - 57 seats, left - 53 seats

Israel Hayom-i24News poll: Likud has 32 seats, Blue and White has 31. Otzma Yehudit and Zehut do not pass the threshold.

A poll published on Friday by Israel Hayom and i24News indicates that if elections were held today, the Likud party would be the largest in the Knesset with 32 seats.

Likud is followed by Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz's Blue and White party with 31 seats. The Joint List wins 12 seats.

Yamina, headed by Ayelet Shaked, has 10 seats. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu wins 10 seats.

The haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism win 8 and 7 seats, respectively, and the Meretz-Democratic Union party has 6 seats. Labor is on the brink of the electoral threshold with 4 seats.

The parties that do not pass the electoral threshold are Otzma Yehudit (2%) and Zehut (2%). Both are from the right-wing bloc, and together would equal to six seats which would mean wasted votes if these parties do not pass the electoral threshold.

In terms of the division into blocs, the right-wing and haredi camp has 57 seats. The left-wing and Arab bloc has 53 seats. Liberman with his 10 seats is once again the deciding factor.