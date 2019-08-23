Netanyahu: It’s either Bibi - or Tibi

Netanyahu replies to statement by Joint List chairman who said he'd be willing to join a center-left coalition.

Prime Minister and Likud chairman Binyamin Netanyahu attended a conference with members of the Bukhara community on Thursday evening.

During the conference, Netanyahu commented on the statement by Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh, who told the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that he would be willing to join a coalition of center-left parties.

"Today Ayman Odeh said he would support and recommend Benny Gantz as Prime Minister, and that he is ready to join a left-wing government led by Benny Gantz," said Netanyahu.

"This is what the election is about. A weak left-wing government, led by Benny Gantz in a rotation with Lapid and Ayman Odeh as a member of the government, or a strong right-wing government headed by me. This is what the election is about: It’s either Bibi - or Tibi," he added.

Earlier, MK Ahmed Tibi responded to Odeh and made clear that he would not be part of a “government of generals” with Gantz, Moshe Ya'alon and Gabi Ashkenazi – all of whom are former IDF Chiefs of Staff.

In an interview on Channel 13, Tibi added, "There is a difference between the title and the article in the Odeh interview. In a post he wrote, he explained that he intended to enter the government only after the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state, along with other things. The occupation will probably not end after the elections and so this is a utopian scenario, which aims to create a statement and say that we want to make a bigger impact on the political system."