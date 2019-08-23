Do you have more job security as an employee or as an entrepreneur?

Is being an entrepreneur the way of the future?

Taylor Pearson, author of The End of Jobs, explains why becoming an entrepreneur does not mean giving up the security of having a job, why jobs are becoming a thing of the past, and how entrepreneurial skills can help you write your life script.

What does the future hold for traditional jobs, and what are the growing industries that today’s university graduates should be focusing on?

