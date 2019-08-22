Poll: 32 seats for Likud, 10 for Yamina

Yisrael Beyteinu and Yamina both received 10 seats in the poll, followed by Shas with 8, UTJ - 7, Democratic Camp - 7 and Labor - 5.

A poll carried out for 103FM on Thursday showed that if elections were held today, the Likud would win 32 seats but would still lack a solid majority to form a right-wing government.

The Blue and White party received 30 seats and the Joint (Arab) List won 11.

Yisrael Beyteinu and Yamina both received 10 seats in the poll. They are followed by Shas with 8 seats, United Torah Judaism with 7, the Democratic Camp with 7 and the Labor party with just 5.

Otzma Yehudit received only 2.2 percent of the votes cast in the poll, and Moshe Feiglin's Zehut received even less votes, with 1.4 percent.

The right-wing bloc earned 57 seats altogether, with the center, left and Joint List parties earning 53 seats.

Fifty-six percent of respondents believe that Avigdor Liberman will choose to support Benny Gantz for the next government and not Benjamin Netanyahu.