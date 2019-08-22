Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining Fox News as contributor

'I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,' Sanders says.

Fox News announced on Thursday that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is joining the network, and will contribute commentary to Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital and the Fox Nation streaming service.

Fox said that Sanders will "provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media." Sander's first appearance will be on September 6 on Fox and Friends with a live audience.

"FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis," Sanders said in a statement. She also tweeted about her new role.

Sanders departed from the White House around two months ago, after serving as Trump's press secretary for about two years. Prior to her role in the Trump administration, she worked for his presidential campaign.

Sanders is the daughter of former governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee, who is also a Fox News contributor. Some have speculated that Sanders would run for governor of Arkansas after she left the White House but Sanders said she wanted to spend more time with her family. Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders, have three children.

Sanders was criticized during her role as press secretary for eliminating daily press briefings and for her limited interaction with the press corps. She would often tell reporters to speak with Trump directly than contradict him.

When the Mueller report was released in April 2019, it was revealed that Sanders admitted to federal investigators that she made false statements to reporters during a May 2017 press briefing.