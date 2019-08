Israeli 2-year-old hurt by leopard in the Thai city of Ko Samui.

An Israeli toddler about two years old was attacked by a leopard in the city of Ko Samui, Thailand. The child is reportedly in moderate condition.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli consul in Bangkok was in contact with the child's family and was providing all assistance possible.

The circumstances of the attack remain unclear.

About four months ago, Tom Kadar, 23, who was severely injured in an accident in Thailand, died of his injuries.