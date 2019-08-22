Blue and White MK:
'We will not sit with Arab parties in government'

MK Hendel responds to Arab MK's statement that Joint List ready to join Gantz-Lapid government. "We'll form nationalist unity government."

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Blue and White party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid
Blue and White party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid
Flash 90

Blue and White MK Yoaz Hendel responded Thursday morning to MK Odeh’s declaration whereby the Arab Joint List does not rule out support for a Gantz-Lapid coalition.

“Blue and White will establish a broad and state-oriented nationalist unity government,” Hendel said. “We respect the Arab citizens of Israel and see them as citizens entitled to all rights, but we will not sit with the Arab parties, which fundamentally deny the existence of Israel as a Jewish state. Period.”

Earlier, Joint List Chair Ayman Odeh told Yediot Aharonot that he is ready to enter a coalition of Center/Left parties after the elections if Blue and White and the other parties meet a series of basic requirements regarding Israeli Arabs and the political process.

Odeh's statement of willingness marks a historic change because Arab parties have always stayed out of the coalition and government.

Tags:Yoaz Hendel, blue and white, Ayman Odeh



top