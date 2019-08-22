Supreme Court discusses disqualification of Otzma Yehudit

Hearing called for by leftist parties and Reform movement to disqualify Otzma party from running for Knesset begins.

The Supreme Court is discussing this morning, Thursday, a petition to disqualify members of the Otzma Yehudit party from running for the twenty-second Knesset.

Later, the panel of nine Supreme Court justices will discuss a petition to disqualify the Arab Joint List. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit supports disqualifying Otzma members Bentzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel, while approving Itamar Ben Gvir to run.

Stav Shafir, joint chair of the Democratic Union, said that "The racist group of Otzma Yehudit - Itamar Ben Gvir, Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein - does not have a place in Israeli democracy. Whoever subverts democracy will not get the right to do so from the inside."