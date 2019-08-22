US, Israeli ambassadors to OSCE meet

The reps met to discuss ways in which their countries can better coordinate to enhance security for OSCE states and their partners.

USOSCE Ambassador James Gilmore met on August 20 with Ambassador Talya Lador-Fresher, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Austria and Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to discuss the work of the OSCE and the ways in which the United States and Israel can better coordinate their efforts to enhance security for the OSCE participating States and their partners.

“The OSCE provides a valuable venue for the United States and Israel to strengthen cooperation with our Mediterranean Partners, such as Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, and Tunisia, and to enhance security throughout the Mediterranean region,“ Ambassador Gilmore said. “The United States supports exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation between the Mediterranean Partners and the OSCE, and we encourage the participation of Mediterranean Partner countries in OSCE activities to help strengthen security across the OSCE region."

Addressing the issue of anti-Semitism, Gilmore said that it “is never justified and is never acceptable,” noting that combating anti-Semitism, intolerance, and discrimination will be discussed during Europe’s largest Human Rights Conference, the OSCE annual Human Dimension Implementation Meeting (HDIM), September 16-27, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.

Ambassador Lador-Fresher is Israel’s envoy to Austria since November 2015. Lador-Fresher is also accredited to the OSCE, the United Nations (UN), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and other International Organizations. She has served in Israeli missions in London, United Kingdom (2006-2010), and Kingston, Jamaica (1991-1993), as well as in Israel’s Consulate General in New York (1993-1997).

James S. Gilmore III, Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, was sworn in as Ambassador on June 25, 2019. He was Virginia’s 68th Governor from 1998-2002. Gilmore has dedicated much of his career to public service, serving in the U.S. Army, as a county prosecutor, and as Virginia’s Attorney General before his election as governor. He holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia.