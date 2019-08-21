'The UN must fulfill its humanitarian duty'

Israel's UN ambassador meets parents of Hadar Goldin, whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The parents of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, met on Wednesday with Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

Ambassador Danon told the parents, Leah and Simcha Goldin, that Israel is continuing to focus its efforts at the UN and with senior members of the international community on returning Israeli prisoners and missing persons to their homes.

The meeting was held, among other developments, after the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2474 last June that called for the release of prisoners and missing persons kidnapped as a result of armed conflict.

One part of the resolutions calls on the UN Secretary General to publish a report detailing the state of prisoners and missing persons in the world, and the activities done by UN representatives to work towards their return.

Over the next week, the Goldin family will meet with the UN Secretary General and several ambassadors from around the world.

Ambassador Danon said at the end of the meeting that "holding our boys hostage is a blatant violation of international law, which requires that UN officials work to bring them home. Hadar and Oron [Shaul] were captured during a UN-initiated ceasefire, and the organization must now fulfill its humanitarian duty and assist in efforts return our soldiers for a proper burial in Israel."

Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul were killed and kidnapped by Hamas in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge.