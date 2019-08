Pelephone customers report difficulties in making and receiving calls for a short time.

Pelephone cellular customers on Wednesday evening reported difficulties in making and receiving calls from their mobile devices.

The company said it was looking into the problem and shortly before midnight announced, "Dear customers, the malfunction has been corrected, service is restored."

In September of 2018, Pelephone customers experienced difficulties in making and receiving calls for several hours after the company's servers crashed.