The man who saved Syrian refugees and doesn't expect a thank you

“Abu Yakub” was what the Syrian children called this very proud Israeli. Meet Eyal Dror.

Eve Harrow interviews Lt. Colonel (Res.) Eyal Dror, who retires this week after 24 years of service in the IDF.

He commanded the campaign to bring Syrian refugees from their civil war torn country into Israel through the Golan Heights in order to receive medical care, and shares details of that very complicated operation.

The impact of this humanitarian aid will probably never be fully known or appreciated, but the Jews, Druze, Muslims and Christians who were involved will never forget it.

“Abu Yakub” was what the Syrian children called him, and this very proud Israeli has fulfilled - and then some - the Talmudic adage of “he who saves a single life has saved an entire world.”

Will this bring everlasting peace and harmony to the Middle East? No. But it’s a beautiful attempt and just gives us a glimpse of what Israel does without credit or thanks. Tikkun Olam for real.