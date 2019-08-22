Israel boycotts the anti-Semites and is demonized

The divine promise of the Land of Israel vs. the hatred and lies of Tlaib and Omar.

This week's Torah portion of parashat Eikev features eloquent praise for the Land of Israel.

In this edition of Temple Talk, our hosts delve deeply into the unique nature of this blessed land, and examine the diplomatic and media fallout from Israel's banning entry to the two Democratic US representatives, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

The entire goal of their proposed trip to "Palestine" was to de-legitimize Israel.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman weigh in on the controversy and share their own perspective on Israel's decision to boycott those who call for its destruction.

Plus: 1729 Jews ascended the Temple Mount this past Tisha B'Av, and now the Jordanian Parliament calls for Jordan's peace treaty with Israel to be 'reviewed!' This not-to-be-missed show is not for the faint-hearted!