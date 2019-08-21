Security cameras - for Jews on the Temple Mount

Michael Miller is a temple mount activist and guide, through the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation. Also be active with the 'Students for the' Temple Mount 'movement. Michael is a peaceful young man, who has been cursed and spit on because he is a Jew, who wants to visit the place where our Holy Temple stood.

After this abuse by the Arabs, and being detained by police for going up and saying a prayer, Michael and many others are saying, “Enough!” They are starting a project that will purchase security cameras, guarantee legal representation when called for, and Bring thousands of students up to visit the Mount to educate them about the area.