US, Israel sign global partnership memorandum

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz to strengthen the global partnership in development between the two countries.

"Building on the long-standing and deep friendship between the United States and Israel, this MOU showcases democratic, shared values, and a commitment to supporting governments, civil society, and the private sector," USAID said.

The MOA says it "aims to establish the framework for further international development cooperation between the Participants in trilateral activities that advance the development of third countries, including, but not limited to, those in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean."

"The Participants intend to share knowledge, experience, and resources to develop projects in a wide range of development sectors, including the private sector, water, education, technology, science, agriculture, cyber-security and humanitarian assistance."

"With this MOU, USAID and MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, pledge to strengthen and expand cooperation by bringing to bear each country's unique expertise and comparative advantage," USAID said.