IDF accidentally fires at Israeli plane

An IDF force operating on the Golan Heights fired at an aircraft which was suspected of infiltrating Israeli airspace from Syria.

It soon became clear that the craft was an Israeli crop-dusting aircraft, at which point the shooting ceased.

The IDF said in a statement that "as part of an aircraft penetration protection procedure, the force in the area is expected to detect and monitor suspicious craft. This is is a serious incident which is under investigation and its lessons will be learned."