PA Arab from Shechem tries to strangle Interior Ministry employee at Allenby Crossing. Attacker arrested and taken for interrogation.

A 35-year-old Arab man, a resident of Shechem in Samaria who was returning from Jordan, attacked an Interior Ministry employee at the Allenby border crossing.

The Arab tried strangling the employee with a cord.

Security guards subdued the attacker, who was transferred for interrogation.