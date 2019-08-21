Tags:Land of Israel, song
Listen: Beinoni's latest single - 'Deep Roots'
Canadian-Israeli rapper's new single describes the experience of living in Israel amid the unfolding Jewish redemption. "We got deep roots."
The Lone Tree, Gush Etzion
