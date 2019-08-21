Joe Biden's wife: 'Swallow a little bit' and vote for my husband

Jill Biden says her husband may not have the best policies, "but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife, urged voters to “swallow a little bit” and vote for her husband in the next US presidential election.

In a rather tepid endorsement of her husband aired on MSNBC, Jill Biden told Democrats that Joe Biden might not be one’s favorite candidate, which she said she could “respect” - or even the best candidate on a certain area of policy - but the “bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

“I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that, but I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race.”

“If you’re looking at that, you’ve got to look at the polls,” she said, arguing the assertion that “polls don’t mean anything” doesn’t hold water when polls are “consistently saying the same thing.”

“I think you can’t dismiss that.”

“So I think if your goal [...] is to beat Donald Trump, we have to have someone who can beat him,” she said, adding that her husband has the greatest chance of attracting Independent and Republican voters.

“Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is, but you’ve got to - look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘Ok, I personally like so and so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

A CNN/SSRS poll released on Tuesday showed Biden to be the leading candidate among Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents, with 29% support. Trailing behind in second place was Bernie Sanders, with 15%, followed by Elizabeth Warren with 14%.