Amazon officially launches in Israel

Amazon on Wednesday announced its official launch in Israel, inviting Israeli and international sellers to tap into the local market.

As part of the launch, Amazon introduced a new Hebrew page.

In a statement, Amazon said: "We are currently working with sellers in Israel to help them sell worldwide with Amazon Global Selling. Local Delivery is one aspect of Global Selling that looks to improve the opportunities for sellers in Israel to sell more effectively to customers in Israel who shop on Amazon.com."

"We hope that through this program, we will be able to provide our customers in Israel with even more local products to choose from, with quicker deliver speeds. We will share more information shortly. Sellers in Israel who want to learn more about sell on Amazon can find more information on Amazon's service page."

It is not clear when operations will begin.