Ayelet Shaked: 'We're at a point where ministers can't move'

Yamina Chairwoman and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded Wednesday to the Supreme Court ruling preventing the appointment of a new Justice Ministry Director General.

Speaking at a press conference in Elkana, Shaked said: "It's a huge absurdity that over the years, during election periods, the Supreme Court and the Attorneys General have strapped down the government. It explicitly states in the law that the government will continue functioning during an election period."

"Over the years, as a result of cords the Supreme Court and Attorneys General placed on the government's hands and feet, we reached a situation where ministers cannot move in office."

Last month, Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) ousted Justice Ministry Director-General Emi Palmor, intending to replace her with attorney Ofir Cohen.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court froze Cohen's appointment as Director-General of the Ministry of Justice pending a decision on an appeal by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG).